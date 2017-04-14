AZ EN RU TR

Investments in Sumgait Сhemical Industrial Park reach $1.2B

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

As of today, investments in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) reached $1.2 billion, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He made the remarks in Apr. 14 at an event dedicated to presenting a certificate to one more resident of the SCIP.

Mustafayev noted that five more enterprises will start operating in the chemical industrial park in 2017.

