Azerbaijan keen to develop interparliamentary ties with Djibouti

2017-04-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan-Djibouti interparliamentary working group is being created.

This issue will be discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Apr. 14. The working group’s creation is aimed at further development of interparliamentary relations.

It is expected that the Azerbaijani MP Vusal Huseynov will head the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti.