Rouhani enters presidential race

2017-04-14 14:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, April 14



By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has submitted his name for candidacy in this year's presidential election.



Rouhani has arrived at the Interior Ministry where candidates enroll, Trend correspondent reported April 14.

Story still developing