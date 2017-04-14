EEU endorses Moldova’s application for observer status

2017-04-14 14:48 | www.trend.az | 1

The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) have endorsed Moldova’s application for observer status within the organization, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek city Apr. 14, TASS reported.

Atambayev added that the decision on granting Moldova a new status “has been approved under the established procedure.”

Presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Russia are participating in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek.