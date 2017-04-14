EAEU is Kyrgyzstan’s priority in economy, president says

Kyrgyzstan gives priority to relations with the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in its foreign economic policy, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said at the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek April 14, Kabar news agency reported.

He urged his partners within the union for more active joint work.

Atambayev noted that Kyrgyzstan presiding the EAEU this year proposed to aim at creating conditions for business development within the union in 2017.

“It is important for us to work together to meet four principles: free movement of goods, services, labour and capital," the head of state said.

Moreover, Atambayev noted that importance of work on eliminating the barriers that still exist in the EAEU. According to the president, the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union - Eurasian Economic Commission should listen to the initiatives and proposals of business to solve this problem.

Kyrgyz president also touched upon the issue of labor migration and asked for more liberal approaches to deportation of migrants who committed minor administrative offenses within the EAEU.

