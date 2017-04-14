Azerbaijan to create one more industrial zone: minister (UPDATE)

Details added

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Azerbaijan will create one more industrial zone, said Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

The industrial zone will be located in the Hajigabul District, Mustafayev said at an event in Baku dedicated to presenting of a certificate to one more resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), Apr. 14.

Mustafayev noted that creation of industrial zones will significantly affect the development of the country’s non-oil sector.

“Currently, the country has the Neftchala Industrial Zone,” said the minister. “A number of projects are being implemented there.”

Meanwhile, construction work is underway to create the Masalli Industrial Zone, he added.

“Moreover, selection of regions for new industrial zones continues. Another such zone will be created in the Hajigabul District,” said Mustafayev.

Touching upon the creation of a completely new environment for regulating the entrepreneurship activity in Azerbaijan, the minister recalled the mechanism of expanding investments.

“Since the launch of this mechanism, entrepreneurs have been presented 130 documents on expansion of investments. Implementation of these projects will ensure investments worth 1.25 billion manats,” noted the minister.

“These are 100-percent private investments,” Mustafayev said, adding that once these projects start functioning, more than 8,000 new jobs will be created.