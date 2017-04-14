New BOPP plant construction can cost $32M in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The construction of the biaxially oriented polypropylene film production plant is estimated at $32 million in Sumgait within Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Polymer project, Farid Jafarov, director general of SOCAR Polymer company, said.

Jafarov made remarks during the presentation of the company's products in Baku Apr. 14.

He said that the issue should be considered from the perspective for the future as the company has focused on the construction of the polypropylene and polyethylene production plants.

“It will be possible to use polypropylene, which will be produced as part of the project, as raw material," he said.

The total cost of SOCAR Polymer project is $750 million. The project is being implemented in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

At the first stage, the plant’s production capacity will reach 120,000 tons of polyethylene and 184,000 tons of polypropylene. By 2021, the plant’s total capacity can reach 570,000 tons of products.

