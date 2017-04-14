Meeting with UNEC volunteers (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Executive Director of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games Operating Committee, Volunteers Ambassador of “Baku 2017” Elchin Safarov met with UNEC volunteers.

Making an opening speech, Vice- rector for Students’ Affairs Saadat Gandilova delivered information about UNEC volunteers’ performances within the European Games and Formula-1 held in our country. She said the volunteers of the university gained broad experience on receiving guests, building communications and assisting the tourists.

She added that UNEC volunteers were on top in accordance with the received certificates for their active participation during the above- mentioned events. The Vice- rector noted the experience gained would create opportunity to participate in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games successfully and maintain the first place.

Speaking about the IV Islamic Solidarity Games, its significance, the Executive Director of the Operational Committee Elchin Safarov drew to attention to the performances of the volunteers in his speech and highlighted that all the necessary conditions would be created for them. He noted to organize the event in the highest level is everyone’s duty. It give a chance to demonstrate our hospitality and to deliver the information about our developing country visually.

UNEC volunteers’ questions were answered in the meeting.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.