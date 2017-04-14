Afghan president, foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

2017-04-14 16:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the country’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani are to visit Azerbaijan, Afghan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Tagi Khalili told Trend Apr. 14.

They will take part in the ministerial conference of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process, according to the diplomat.

Mohammad Tagi Khalili said the conference is likely to take place in the second half of 2017 but the date is yet to be confirmed.

The envoy recalled that Baku has already hosted a meeting of senior officials of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul process member states on March 17.