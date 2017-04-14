Mobile Customer Services at ADA University (PHOTO)

2017-04-14 17:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Azercell Telecom LLC has started next campaign focused on the convenience of students and teachers. Mobile Customer Services of the company joined a campaign to serve teachers and students at ADA University together with Mobile Asan Service and the Ministry of Taxes on April 13-14. Currently, Mobile Customer Service representatives Vugar Namazov and Fuad Tahirov are helping the university staff to join ASAN signature and assisting with other Azercell services. Azercell, the first mobile operator to offer e-signature Asan Imza in Azerbaijan, operates in 3 ASAN Service Centers. Azercell customers may provide the documents to any of these offices, as well as any Azercell Express offices and benefit from all services offered by the company. They can also receive detailed information about tariffs and campaigns. All Azercell customer points at ASAN centers also receive applications of the subscribers who wish to carry the cell number from other operators to Azercell network. Thus, Azercell Telecom is successfully continuing the cooperation with ASAN chain for the welfare of its subscribers and the population as a whole.

Starting from September 2015, Mobile Customer Services of Azercell comes to the subscribers who cannot visit their offices due to various reasons. Mobile Customer Services visits various cities and districts of the country and addresses the needs and expectations of the people promptly and easily. It provides all services offered in Customer Services and AzEx offices. This concept in customer services has received a positive feedback in the community.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.