Influential cleric enters Iran's presidential race

2017-04-14 | www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, April 14



By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



Influential Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi, supported by the majority of Iranian conservatives, registered as nominee for upcoming presidential election Apr.14, an hour after President Hassan Rouhani submitted his name for candidacy.



Raisi has arrived at the Interior Ministry where candidates pass the registration process, Trend correspondent reported April 14.



Raisi is an influential conservative cleric who in the meantime is the custodian of a wealthy charity and the organization in charge of the country’s holiest shrine of Iran based in the city of Mashhad.



Iran’s presidential election is going to be held on May 19.



Current president Hassan Rouhani’s another major rival may be former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who joined to elections race despite Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s advice for him to avoid registration in elections.



Some political experts believe that Ahmadinejad would be disqualified by Guardian Council because he avoided abiding by Khamenei.