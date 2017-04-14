New chairman of management board of AccessBank appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

The General Assembly of Shareholders of AccessBank has appointed Dr. Rolf Reichardt as new chairman of the Management Board to succeed Michael Hoffmann after his 5 year tenure.

Dr. Rolf Reichardt has been executive financial manager in AccessBank since 2014.

“I look forward to working with the strong AccessBank team to continue the successful work of my predecessor as one of the leading banks in Azerbaijan by offering up to date and reliable financial services to our clients,” said Rolf Reichardt.

Before joining AccessBank Rolf Reichardt had worked for more than 20 years in various risk management functions for some of the largest German banks.

He obtained his PhD degree from Goethe University Frankfurt and studied economics at the Universities of Auckland (New Zealand), Kiel (Germany), and Utah (US).