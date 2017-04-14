Blast in east of Turkey kills 2 servicemen

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

An explosion occurred in the east of Turkey during an operation of the Turkish Armed Forces against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, the Turkish media reported Apr. 14.

Two servicemen died in the explosion, caused by an explosive device installed on the roadside. The blast occurred when the servicemen were passing by.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

