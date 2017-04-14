Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military exercises

Azerbaijani military will conduct large-scale exercises from April 16 to inspect combat readiness of troops, said press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The exercises will be held in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

About 30,000 servicemen will participate in the drills that will continue until April 21.

Also, more than 250 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, and 25 combat aircraft will be involved in the drills.