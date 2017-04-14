Uzbek president dismisses privatization committee’s head

2017-04-14 20:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 14

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered to dismiss Davron Hidoyatov as the chairman of the State Committee for Privatization, Demonopolization and Development of Competition, a committee official told Trend.

It was earlier reported from an Uzbek government meeting that the head of state criticized Hidoyatov for no results in attracting foreign investment and privatization of industrial facilities.

The main tasks of the Committee are to develop and implement measures on deepening of the privatization processes, monitor investors’ compliance with investment obligations and create real competitive environment.