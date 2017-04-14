Russia to expand co-op with Kazakhstan on Baikonur Cosmodrome

Russia will continue and expand long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan on the Baikonur Cosmodrome, TASS quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying.

Putin made this statement at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 14.

“I want to inform [President of Kazakhstan] Nursultan Nazarbayev that we have made a decision on his proposal to continue and expand our space cooperation using Baikonur,” Russian president said.

He noted that Russia will adjust its plans on Baikonur in order to actively implement all common space projects with Kazakhstan, bearing in mind the use of the new Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

The Baikonur Cosmodrome is the world's first and largest operational space launch facility. It is located in the desert steppe of Kazakhstan. It is leased by the Kazakh government to Russia, currently until 2050. Under the current Russian space program, Baikonur remains a busy space port with numerous commercial, military and scientific missions being launched annually.