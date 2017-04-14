SOCAR commissions 57 wells in March

2017-04-14 20:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Azneft production association of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR commissioned 57 wells in March 2017 after overhaul, said a message posted on SOCAR’s website Apr. 14.

According to the message, 90 operations on overhaul and 1,567 operations on current repair of wells were carried out in March 2017.

"Fifty seven wells were commissioned and 21,430 tons of oil and more than 15 million cubic meters of gas were produced from those wells," the message said.

According to the message, six wells were commissioned after repair in "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department in March 2017 and 12,890 tons of oil, 11.191 million cubic meters of gas and 607 tons of condensate were produced from those wells.

"Seven out of 16 overhauled wells were put into operation in ‘Oil Rocks’ Oil and Gas Production Department and 5,110 tons of oil were extracted from those wells,” the message said. “In total, 45 wells were commissioned after overhaul in the rest oil and gas production departments and 3,430 tons of oil were produced from those wells.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov