23 banks to work in intensive mode during Baku Shopping Festival

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Twenty-three Azerbaijani banks will work in intensive mode during the Baku Shopping Festival, Azerbaijan’s Financial Markets Supervision Authority said Apr. 14.

More than 50 bank branches will operate in intensive mode, while six branches will work round the clock.

Following banks will switch to the intensive mode during the Baku Shopping Festival: AtaBank, Azerbaijan Industry Bank, Bank VTB Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan International Bank, Accessbank, Amrahbank, Bank Respublika, Bank Avrasiya, Bank of Baku, DemirBank, Expressbank, Gunay Bank, Muganbank, NBCBank, NIKOYL Bank, TuranBank, Unibank, AFB Bank, Bank VTB, Kapital Bank, PASHA Bank, Bank Silk Way, and Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan.