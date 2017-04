Floods kill 3 people in province of East Azerbaijan, İran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

In the eastern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, floods occurred as a result of heavy rains.

According to preliminary data, the disaster in the city of Adjebshire killed 3 people, 13 were missing.

The floods also happened in Tabriz, Binab, Azerzahr, Maraga and Akhar.

There is no information about the dead and injured.