Afghans react to huge U.S. bomb with shock, awe and mixed feelings

2017-04-15 04:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Qari Mehrajuddin first saw "lightning like a thunder storm" followed by the roar of an explosion, an all-to-familiar sound for residents in Afghanistan's war-torn Nangarhar province, Reuters reported.

"I thought there was a bombing just outside my home," he said.

In reality, the blast was around three miles away, its massive impact bigger than any before seen in the region.

On Thursday night, American forces dropped one of the largest conventional bombs ever used in combat on what they described as a tunnel complex used by Islamic State militants in Nangarhar's Achin district.

Achin is separated from Pakistan by a range of high mountains, one of the areas where Taliban and al Qaeda fighters fled when the United States first intervened in the country in late 2001.

Now U.S. officials say militants affiliated to the Middle East-based Islamic State network have begun fortifying caves in the region in an effort to hold off joint operations by Afghan and U.S. forces.