Turkmen president due in Kazakhstan

2017-04-15 09:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay a visit to Kazakhstan on Apr. 18-19, the Turkmen government has said.

The visit was mulled in a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, where Berdimuhamedov noted that the upcoming summit with his Kazakh counterpart will give an effective momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan date back to 1992. Ashgabat and Astana have been discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, cooperation in the gas sector, agriculture, the development of trans-boundary mineral deposits, transportation, environment and fishery.