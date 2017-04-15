Armenia breaks ceasefire, fires 116 times at Azerbaijani positions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 116 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry April 15.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Jafarli, Kamarli, Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district and in the Berdavan, Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari and Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army also underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli and Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.