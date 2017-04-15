Rouhani unveils Iran’s new UAV, anti-ship & air-to-air missiles

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani participated Saturday in an exhibition displaying the achievements of the Defense Ministry gained during the past two years, IRNA reported Apr. 15.

Rouhani unveiled the domestic training jet Kosar, the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle Mohajer-6, the anti-ship cruise missile Nasir and the air-to-air missile Fakour.

Also, the president attended a ceremony on preparation of the flight of the Qaher-313 fighter.

Kosar is an indigenous training jet, which has been designed, built, tested and standardized inside Iran.