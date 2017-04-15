Uzbekistan says it warned West about Stockholm truck attacker

2017-04-15 14:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 15

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan had warned its Western partners about illegal activities of the terrorist detained in Stockholm, said Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov at a meeting with reporters.

“Uzbekistan earlier gave information about Rakhmat Akilov, who committed the terrorist attack in Stockholm, to one of the Western partners to be passed on to Sweden,” said Kamilov.

He noted that law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan were aware of Akilov’s illegal activity.

After departing for Stockholm in 2014, Akilov was recruited by the “Islamic State” (aka IS, ISIL, ISIS or Daesh) terrorist group. While abroad, he used social networks to call his compatriots in Uzbekistan to illegal anti-state activities, spoke out against law enforcement bodies of the country, and also called on Uzbeks to leave for Syria to participate in military operations on the IS side.

Akilov was detained on Apr. 7 in a northern Stockholm suburb hours after police say he hijacked a truck and plowed through a pedestrian shopping street in central Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15.