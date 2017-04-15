Uzbekistan aims to build strong relations with neighbors: FM

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 15

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is primarily aimed at creating strong relations with neighbor countries, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov told reporters in Tashkent at an International Press Club meeting.

The Foreign Ministry is taking all diplomatic and political measures to ensure the peaceful life of the Uzbek people, according to Kamilov.

Touching upon the issue of water use in the region, the foreign minister said he sees no alternative to a common regional agreement on the use of trans-boundary water resources in Central Asia.

He noted that the countries of the region must come to an agreement, taking into account the interests of one another.

It was earlier reported that presidents of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan agreed on sustainable use of trans-boundary water resources of the region.