TURKPA delegation in Ankara to observe constitutional referendum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) is now in Ankara to observe the referendum on constitutional amendments, to be held in Turkey on Apr. 16, said a TURKPA message.

The TURKPA delegation headed by Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary health committee, held a series of meetings on the eve of the nationwide referendum.

The delegation also comprises Azerbaijani MP Aghalar Valiyev, Secretary General of TURKPA Jandos Asanov, as well as Kazakh and Kyrgyz parliamentarians.

The delegation members met with Sadi Guven, head of the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council, who said that preparations for the referendum have been completed.

The referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey will provide for introduction of presidential system in the country.

Amendments to Turkey’s Constitution got more than 330 votes in the Parliament, which is the minimum number of votes needed for holding a referendum.

According to the amendments, the number of seats in the Turkish Parliament will increase from 550 to 600.

It is also suggested that Turkish citizens can run for the MP seats from the age of 18. Currently, the lowest age limit is 25.

It is offered to hold parliamentary elections every 5 years. Currently, the parliamentary elections are held every 4 years.

A Turkish citizen no younger than 40 can become a president, according to the amendments.

The Turkish president will have the power to appoint ministers and replace them. The president-elect will not be obliged to be a non-party nominee any more.