Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-04-15 17:01 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0005 manats, or 0.0294 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70292 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 3
|
1.7244
|
April 10
|
1.7031
|
April 4
|
1.7244
|
April 11
|
1.7031
|
April 5
|
1.714
|
April 12
|
1.7029
|
April 6
|
1.714
|
April 13
|
1.7029
|
April 7
|
1.7031
|
April 14
|
1.7026
|
Average weekly
|
1.71598
|
Average weekly
|
1.70292
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0046 manats or 0.2551 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.8074 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 3
|
1.8417
|
April 10
|
1.8029
|
April 4
|
1.8401
|
April 11
|
1.8033
|
April 5
|
1.8295
|
April 12
|
1.8058
|
April 6
|
1.8296
|
April 13
|
1.8175
|
April 7
|
1.8135
|
April 14
|
1.8075
|
Average weekly
|
1.83088
|
Average weekly
|
1.8074
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0007 manats or 2.3649 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02996 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 3
|
0.0307
|
April 10
|
0.0296
|
April 4
|
0.0307
|
April 11
|
0.0299
|
April 5
|
0.0306
|
April 12
|
0.0299
|
April 6
|
0.0304
|
April 13
|
0.0301
|
April 7
|
0.0299
|
April 14
|
0.0303
|
Average weekly
|
0.03046
|
Average weekly
|
0.02996
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0077 manats or 1.6856 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46094 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 3
|
0.4747
|
April 10
|
0.4568
|
April 4
|
0.4732
|
April 11
|
0.4566
|
April 5
|
0.4667
|
April 12
|
0.4600
|
April 6
|
0.4615
|
April 13
|
0.4668
|
April 7
|
0.4562
|
April 14
|
0.4645
|
Average weekly
|
0.46646
|
Average weekly
|
0.46094
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 29.5028 manats or 1.3678 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2155.16278 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 3
|
2146.6193
|
April 10
|
2156.8910
|
April 4
|
2150.7579
|
April 11
|
2128.9602
|
April 5
|
2155.6121
|
April 12
|
2133.5634
|
April 6
|
2135.3012
|
April 13
|
2170.0055
|
April 7
|
2133.1328
|
April 14
|
2186.3938
|
Average weekly
|
2144.28466
|
Average weekly
|
2155.16278