Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-15 17:01 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0005 manats, or 0.0294 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70292 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 3

1.7244

April 10

1.7031

April 4

1.7244

April 11

1.7031

April 5

1.714

April 12

1.7029

April 6

1.714

April 13

1.7029

April 7

1.7031

April 14

1.7026

Average weekly

1.71598

Average weekly

1.70292

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0046 manats or 0.2551 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.8074 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 3

1.8417

April 10

1.8029

April 4

1.8401

April 11

1.8033

April 5

1.8295

April 12

1.8058

April 6

1.8296

April 13

1.8175

April 7

1.8135

April 14

1.8075

Average weekly

1.83088

Average weekly

1.8074

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0007 manats or 2.3649 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02996 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 3

0.0307

April 10

0.0296

April 4

0.0307

April 11

0.0299

April 5

0.0306

April 12

0.0299

April 6

0.0304

April 13

0.0301

April 7

0.0299

April 14

0.0303

Average weekly

0.03046

Average weekly

0.02996

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0077 manats or 1.6856 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46094 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 3

0.4747

April 10

0.4568

April 4

0.4732

April 11

0.4566

April 5

0.4667

April 12

0.4600

April 6

0.4615

April 13

0.4668

April 7

0.4562

April 14

0.4645

Average weekly

0.46646

Average weekly

0.46094

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 29.5028 manats or 1.3678 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2155.16278 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 3

2146.6193

April 10

2156.8910

April 4

2150.7579

April 11

2128.9602

April 5

2155.6121

April 12

2133.5634

April 6

2135.3012

April 13

2170.0055

April 7

2133.1328

April 14

2186.3938

Average weekly

2144.28466

Average weekly

2155.16278

