Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-15 17:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0005 manats, or 0.0294 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70292 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 3 1.7244 April 10 1.7031 April 4 1.7244 April 11 1.7031 April 5 1.714 April 12 1.7029 April 6 1.714 April 13 1.7029 April 7 1.7031 April 14 1.7026 Average weekly 1.71598 Average weekly 1.70292

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0046 manats or 0.2551 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.8074 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 3 1.8417 April 10 1.8029 April 4 1.8401 April 11 1.8033 April 5 1.8295 April 12 1.8058 April 6 1.8296 April 13 1.8175 April 7 1.8135 April 14 1.8075 Average weekly 1.83088 Average weekly 1.8074

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0007 manats or 2.3649 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02996 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 3 0.0307 April 10 0.0296 April 4 0.0307 April 11 0.0299 April 5 0.0306 April 12 0.0299 April 6 0.0304 April 13 0.0301 April 7 0.0299 April 14 0.0303 Average weekly 0.03046 Average weekly 0.02996

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0077 manats or 1.6856 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46094 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 3 0.4747 April 10 0.4568 April 4 0.4732 April 11 0.4566 April 5 0.4667 April 12 0.4600 April 6 0.4615 April 13 0.4668 April 7 0.4562 April 14 0.4645 Average weekly 0.46646 Average weekly 0.46094

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 29.5028 manats or 1.3678 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2155.16278 manats.