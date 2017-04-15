Rouhani’s old rival enters presidential race

Tehran, Iran, April 15

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who used to be known as President Hassan Rouhani’s number one rival in the 2013 presidential race, registered his name for candidacy yet this year.

Qalibaf appeared at the Ministry of Interior in the final working hour of the registration office to submit his name, Trend correspondent reported April 15.

Other noteworthy rivals of Rouhani this year are influential Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi, supported by the majority of Iranian conservatives, and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.