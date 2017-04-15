SOCAR: Absheron field’s first well to give 1.57 bcm/y of gas

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Every year, 730,000 tons of condensate and 1.57 billion cubic meters of gas will be produced from the first well to be drilled at the Absheron field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR said in a message.

SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov, Director General of the Azneft Production Union Dashgin Iskandarov, Vice President of France’s Total for Security Nicolas Brunet and others took a working trip to the Oil Rocks field, according to the message.

The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the possibility of transporting condensate and gas from the first well at the Absheron field to the Oil Rocks field and from Oil Rocks to the shore.

“Daily production from the first well at Absheron will be 2,000 tons of condensate and 4.3 million cubic meters of gas. The guests reviewed a gas turbine power plant at the Oil Rocks field and examined a compressor, gas tanks and a first-aid station at the 28 May Oil and Gas Production Department,” the message said.

They also mulled the current state and prospective development of deposits, as well as transportation of output from the first well at the Absheron field to the shore.

Reserves of the Absheron field are estimated at 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate, according to SOCAR.