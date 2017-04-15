Azerbaijan, Iran to mull military cooperation, regional security

2017-04-15 18:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran plan to discuss the bilateral military cooperation and regional security, said press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Apr. 15.

The talks will be held during the official visit of Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to Iran.

He is expected to meet with the political and military leadership of Iran.

Zakir Hasanov’s visit takes place at the invitation of the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehgan.