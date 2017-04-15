Iran opens Telegram voice call to citizens

2017-04-15 18:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, April 15

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The Iranian government opened access to Telegram messaging app’s voice call feature for the citizens, Trend correspondent reported April 15.

Telegram introduced the feature March 30, but Iran blocked it due to security concerns. The concerns, however, now seem to have been eliminated.

Telegram counts for the most popular app in Iran. Almost 60 percent of Iran’s internet bandwidth goes through this app, according to authorities.

Something between 20 and 30 million Iranians use Telegram, according to the country's Supreme Council of Cyberspace.

According to Mehr news agency, 80.5 percent of the Russian-developed app’s users are Iranian.