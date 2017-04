Two soldiers martyred in SE Turkey cliff fall

Two Turkish soldiers were martyred and one other injured when they fell from a cliff in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province on Thursday, the military said on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

The Turkish General Staff released a statement saying the three soldiers fell from a cliff in the Yuksekova district in icy conditions while on active duty.