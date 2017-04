Armed attack committed on AK Party office in Turkey's Van

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

The office of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) in the Turkey's Van was attacked, Anadolu news agency reported.

As a result of an armed attack one policeman was killed, one other wounded.

A criminal case has been initiated upon the fact and investigation is underway.