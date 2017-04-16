PKK terrorists attack AK Party bus in Van

One person was killed late Saturday when a campaign bus belonging to the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party was attacked by PKK terrorists, Anadolu reported.

The attack in the Muradiye district of the eastern province of Van was carried out with long-barreled weapons against the motorcade of district head Ibrahim Vanli, according to the source who asked not to be named.

Vanli’s nephew and village guard, Adnan, who was following the motorcade was killed in the attack.

A counterterrorism operation has been launched to capture the terrorists.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign against the state in July 2015.