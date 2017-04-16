Uzbek, French FMs hold talks in Tashkent

2017-04-16 13:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 16

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was on an official visit to Tashkent, exchanged views on the regional and international issues, the Uzbek foreign ministry said.

"The ministers also discussed the current aspects of the Uzbekistan-France relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other fields," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Kamilov and Ayrault stressed that it is possible to systematically develop and strengthen the Uzbekistan-France multifaceted cooperation due to the interministerial cooperation program signed for 2017-2018.

The ministers also discussed the expansion of cooperation between Uzbekistan and France in the context of implementing the tasks set by the strategy on five priority directions of development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021.

A delegation of French businessmen under the aegis of MEDEF International will visit Uzbekistan in early June 2017.

MEDEF International is the international department of the Movement of the Enterprises of France, which unites more than 750,000 companies and firms.

The ministers confirmed the interest in the successful outcome of the delegation’s visit and considered other issues of mutual interest.