Iranian FM to visit Central Asia, Caucasus

2017-04-16 13:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is slated to launch his regional tour to Central Asia and Caucasus on April 16 to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has said that Zarif will pay a three-day visit to Turkmenistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, Mehr news agency reported.

On the first leg of his visit, Zarif will leave Tehran for Turkmenistan this evening, Qasmi added.

According to the report, an economic delegation will accompany Zarif during the visit.