Azerbaijani Armed Forces start large-scale exercises (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

The large-scale exercises started in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev April 16, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Apr. 16.

About 30,000 servicemen participate in the drills that will continue until April 21.

Also, more than 250 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, and 25 combat aircraft are involved in the drills.