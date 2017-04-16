Turkmenistan preparing for parliamentary election

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has scheduled a parliamentary election for May 21, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

New MPs will be elected to replace the ones who discontinued their office terms early, according to the Turkmen CEC.

Turkmenistan will also elect members of local governing bodies on the same day due to changes in administrative and territorial structures of the country’s regions.

The Democratic Party and initiative groups of citizens nominated the candidates to the parliament in the constituency # 7 in Ashgabat and in the constituency #106 in Mary province.

The provincial and city organizations of the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, initiative groups of citizens nominated the candidates to the local governing bodies.

Several candidates are nominated for one seat in all regions. Later, the candidates will be registered and the meetings with voters will be held.