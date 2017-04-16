Iran criticizes US over dropping “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has termed the US move on dropping “unconventional and massive bombs” in Afghanistan “illegitimate”.



“Bombarding people and countries will never be capable of providing national security,” IRNA news agency quoted Ali Shamkhani as saying at a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in Tehran.

The US military April 13 dropped its largest bomb which is non-nuclear, “mother of all bombs”, on Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar to target the so-called Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group.

He further touched upon the issue of terrorism saying some measures taken by the US and its regional allies have caused the creation of terrorist groups.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov heading a high-ranking defense delegation is in Iran to discuss bilateral ties.