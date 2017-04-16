President Aliyev opened Salahli-Balchili-Aghgiragli-Varvara-Jirdakhan highway in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

2017-04-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Salahli-Balchili-Aghgiragli-Varvara-Jirdakhan highway in Yevlakh district.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the President of redevelopment of the 18km long highway. The two-lane road is 6m in width.

Salahli-Balchili-Aghgiragli-Varvara-Jirdakhan highway links six villages with a total population of 8,000 people.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.