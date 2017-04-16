President Aliyev launched newly reconstructed Varvara Hydroelectric Power Station (PHOTO)

2017-04-16 17:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly reconstructed Varvara Hydroelectric Power Station as part of his visit to Yevlakh.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the head of state of reconstruction work at the station. He said the power station will generate annual 100 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. Reconstruction work involved more than 150 local specialists.

President Ilham Aliyev launched Varvara Hydroelectric Power Station.