İlham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

2017-04-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Yevlakh city center. The President laid flowers at the statue.

Head of Yevlakh District Executive Authority Goja Samadov informed the head of state of works being carried out and projects being implemented in the district.

He said socio-economic indicators of Yevlakh have considerably improved in recent years, adding that numerous social infrastructure facilities have been built and new enterprises have been established in the district.