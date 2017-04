Car bomb explodes near airport in Somali capital of Mogadishu

The car bomb was detonated by armed militants, after they were spotted by security guards, Sputnik reported citing Xinhua news agency.

Several people are feared dead as a result of the incident.

The militants reportedly fired three mortar shells that hit residential areas near the airport and a military base of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).