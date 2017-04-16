Yes votes ahead in Turkish referendum (UPDATE)

20:50 (GMT+4) With more than 95 percent of the votes counted in Turkey’s constitutional referendum, Yes votes led on 51.70 percent, Anadolu reported.

At 7.35 p.m. local time (16:35 GMT), 95.04 percent of votes had been counted.

Figures from vote counts showed Yes on 51.70 percent -- 23,997,153 votes -- while No had 48.30 percent, or 22,420,313 votes.

20:22 (GMT+4) With more than nine out of 10 votes counted in Turkey’s constitutional referendum, Yes votes led on 52.38 percent, Anadolu reported.

At 7.10 p.m. local time (16:10 GMT), 90.69 percent of votes had been counted.

Figures from vote counts showed Yes on 52.38 percent -- 23,059,407 votes -- while No had 47.62 percent, or 20,962,850 votes.

20:02 (GMT+4) With more than three-quarters the votes counted in Turkey’s constitutional referendum, Yes votes led on 53.93 percent, Anadolu reported.

At 6.45 p.m. local time (15: 45 GMT), 78.36 percent of votes had been counted.

Figures from vote counts showed Yes on 53.93 percent -- 20,076,700 votes -- while No had 46.07 percent, or 17,150,823 votes.

Turkey headed to the polls on Sunday in a referendum on a 18-article bill that would see the country switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system.