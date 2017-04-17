Erdogan hails 'Yes' vote in referendum

Turkey’s president said that in Sunday’s referendum, Turkey has resolved a 200-year-old conflict in its administration by voting Yes on a presidential system, Anadolu reported.

In a post-referendum speech at Huber Palace in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the April 16 referendum “a major sign that our nation is protecting its future”.

“Today, Turkey has made a historic decision on a 200-year-old conflict in its administrative system. That decision was no ordinary one. Today is the day when a change, a decision to shift to a truly serious administrative system was made,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said 25 million Yes votes were cast, with a 1.3-million vote margin of victory, according to unofficial results.

“I would like to thank all our citizens, regardless of how they voted, who went to the polling stations to protect their national will.”