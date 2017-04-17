Azerbaijani oil prices on April 10-14

2017-04-17 12:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $56.2 per barrel on April 10-14 or $1.58 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $56.44 per barrel, while the lowest price was $55.93 per barrel during the period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline, as well as by rail.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $52.89 per barrel on April 10-14 or $1.06 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $53.03 per barrel and the lowest price was $52.63 per barrel on April 10-14.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $54.86 per barrel on April 10-14 or $1.55 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $54.98 per barrel and the lowest price was $54.67 during the period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov