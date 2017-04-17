Co-op of railway structures of ECO countries mulled in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Baku is hosting the 13th meeting of the heads of the railway structures of the member-states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Sevinj Gadirova, spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend Apr. 17.

Igbal Huseynov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, delivered speech at the meeting.

Huseynov spoke about the railway projects which are being implemented in Azerbaijan, upgrading of the infrastructure and the role of international transport corridors in increasing the transit potential.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the expansion of regional cooperation in the railway transport.

At the same time, Baku is also hosting the 7th meeting of the Railway Committee of the ECO Transit Transport Council and the 3rd meeting of the ECO high-level working group on the Gazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway project.

The representatives of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Iran, China, as well as the Islamic Development Bank, the Intergovernmental Organization for International Carriage by Rail, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the ECO Trade and Development Bank are attending the meetings.

