Iran inaugurates Kavian petrochemical plant’s second phase (PHOTO)

2017-04-17 12:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran has inaugurated the second phase of Kavian petrochemical plant with one million metric tons per year (mn mt/yr) of output capacity, IRNA reported Apr.17.

The country had announced in March that it is preparing to inaugurate seven new petrochemical plants during the current fiscal year (started on March 20).

The projects include Kurdistan light polyethylene plant with an annual output of 300,000 tons, Pardis Petrochemical plant’s phase 3 with an annual output of 1.755 million tons of urea and ammonia, and Kaveh methanol plant with an annual output of 4.365 million tons, the official said.

The other projects include Morvarid ethylene glycol plant with an annual output of 550,000 tons, Entekhab polystyrene plant with an annual output of 250,000 tons, Takhte Jamshid Petrochemical plant and phase 2 of Kavian Petrochemical plant each with annual outputs of 1 million tons.

Iran’s petrochemical and polymer output stood at 62 million mt/yr during last fiscal year. The figure is planned to double by 2021.

The second phase of Kavian plant cost $313 million.