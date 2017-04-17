Senior Iran army commander on dealing with IS

2017-04-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian army’s strategy to confront the so-called Islamic State terrorist group (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) is eliminating the terrorist group beyond the country’s borders, a senior Iranian commander said.



Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan, the second-in-command of the Iranian army, described the terrorist group as a threat to the regional security and said Iranian armed forces collaborate together to neutralize the threats, ISNA news agency reported.



Earlier in March, the IS released a 36-minute video in Persian language threatening to attack Iran.



According to media reports several members of the special forces of the Iranian army were killed last year in armed clashes in Syria.