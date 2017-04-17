Ilham Aliyev chairs republican conference of non-oil exporters (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a republican conference of non-oil exporters in the country’s Yevlakh district.

The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Other speakers at the event included Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of Wine Exporters' and Producers' Association Elchin Madatov, Chairman of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov, CEO of Azersun Holding Savas Uzan, Executive Director of Az-Granata LTD Rovshan Farhadov, CEO of Gok-NUR Baku LLC Farid Farhadzade, Founder of D-Fruits Farming Isamaddin Damirov and Business Incubator participant Ariz Mikayilov.

President Ilham Aliyev also made a closing speech at the conference.